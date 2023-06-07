“Straight Doesn’t Look One Way, Gay Doesn’t Look One Way.”

In a now archived Instagram story, actor Tyler James Williams let loose on the journalists and online trolls who criticize his personality and appearance. Imagine being a Golden Globe Winner and Primetime Emmy Nominee and having to defend yourself in this manner?

Of course, Williams is most known for starring roles in Abbott Elementary, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Dear White People, Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead. Now that’s what I call a resume, and at just 30-years-old!

While addressing his audience, Tyler confirms, “I’m not gay,” but also hails himself as an ally. This sentiment is proven true in the following statements. Luckily, many of his best points were highlighted in an article by The New York Post.

The source quotes the Critics Choice Nominee:

I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous. Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them contributes to the fears that many queer and queer-questioning individuals have. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.

He also states:

Many straight males have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free and limits individual expressing. Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.

The New York Post highlights that these comments may stem from Tyler’s own bullying in relation to his appearance. Many fail to remember that he was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2018 and received a life-saving procedure that removed six inches of lower intestines. Since then, he’s struggled to put on weight and muscle mass, which many have alluded to a more feminine appearance.

Luckily, the talented actor has made a full recovery and amassed more prosperity and success than his criticizers could ever hope to have. And he’s gained important hindsight that makes him wiser beyond words.

We’re happy to have you as an ally, Tyler. Stay well!

Source: The New York Post