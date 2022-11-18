‘Strange World’ Features the First Out Gay Teen in a Disney Animation

The upcoming animated film ‘Strange World’ features the first out gay teenager in a Disney cartoon feature, and the character Ethan Clade is voiced by out gay actor and comedian Jaboukie Young-White.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the 28-year-old stand-up comedian shared his thoughts on lending his voice to the barrier-shattering role expressing,

“I thought that was pretty cool. It was a beautiful thing to be a part of, and something I wish I could have seen when I was that age.”

The film ‘Strange World’ focuses on the notable Clade family whose members include famous explorers like Ethan’s grandfather Jaeger (voiced by Dennis Quaid), prominent pilots like his mother Meridian (Gabrielle Union), as well as well-known farmer like his father Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Ethan, on the other hand, is the youngest member of the Clade family, and he is trying to find his own place in the world. Not to mention, it is a journey of self-discovery that involves a bit of flirting with a handsome schoolmate, which he hopes will develop into love.

Furthermore, Young-White noted that ‘Strange World’ “isn’t a coming out story, and it’s not him looking for acceptance of his identity” because Ethan’s mom, dad and grandpa are already encouraging of his choice of partner.

The actor continued,

“That’s just who he is, and it’s not underlined or made to be a big deal. It’s an aspect of Ethan and one of the many things that makes him who he is. I thought that was amazing.”

Here's #StrangeWorld breakout star, Jaboukie Young-White on why he's proud to be breaking new ground as the first out gay teenager in a Disney animated film. pic.twitter.com/vlmv7ebP8s — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) November 16, 2022

‘Strange World’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 23. In the meantime, here’s the official trailer:

Source: yahoo.com/entertainment