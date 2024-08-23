STRANGELOVE: A Latinx Queer Love Letter

Just in time for Latinx Heritage Month comes a queer story of love and friendship with STRANGELOVE. Created by award-winning director Jorge Xolalpa, STRANGELOVE is comedy-drama that follows the queer lives of friends living in Los Angeles and navigating life, dating, love, heartbreak, and hookups. It’s HBO’s Sex And the City–for queer Latinos, it’s HBO’s Looking–for queer Latinos, it’s HBO’s Girls–for queer Latinos. It’s fun–for queer Latinos!

The series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and VIMEO starting September 18, 2024.

The story depicts raw passion and friendship among the struggles the characters find at various stages in their professional lives. While the series does not explicitly focus on undocumented status, it is at the core of the storytelling Xolalpa so intentionally created, as the story finds inspiration from his own experiences as an undocumented individual in Los Angeles.

The portrayal of queer Latinos in the media is crucial. It brings visibility to a community that often faces multiple layers of marginalization. By highlighting their unique intersectional experiences, struggles, and resilience, the media can challenge stereotypes, promote inclusivity, and advocate for social justice, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and diverse society.

STRANGELOVE is more than just a series. It is a celebration of the characters that in their complexities are representative of someone we have known or been at some juncture of our own lives. The show is a must-watch for anyone seeking real, raw, and relatable storytelling–and an amazing soundtrack!

Do as Depeche Mode says in their hit song Strangelove and ‘give in to sin’.

STRANGELOVE follows Christian (Alexis Vazquez), the charismatic player of the group; David (Raury Rolander), the diva; Rami (Brandon Baez), the fun-loving fem twink; and Manuel (Eduardo Segura), the group’s unsung hero. Supporting characters include Ian (Emmanuel Alonso Lopez) Christian’s love interest; Andrew (Jorge Xolalpa), Christian’s co-worker; Isabel (Maria Roman), the owner of a design firm where David works; Gabriel (Charles Fournier), David’s out-of-work boyfriend.

Together, these characters unravel their stories and find nuance in the subtext. There’s also a lot of on screen hooking up, so definitely NSFW.