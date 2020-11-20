Stranger Things Announces New Cast Additions

Freddy Krueger Himself Is Heading To Hawkins, Indiana For Stranger Things Season 4

Netflix’s dynamite science fiction/horror series, Stranger Things, has been blowing our minds since the first season was released in 2016. The show has arguably been the streaming giant’s most explosive hit since Orange is the New Black. Not only does the show ooze much needed ‘80s nostalgia, but brought into our lives the return of Winona Ryder and a rag-tag team of child actors who proved to have staying power in the entertainment industry. The brilliant, creative team of the Duffer Brothers introduced us to the unlucky, fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, which has too many supernatural events occurring for anyone to be comfortable living there anymore. It’s why in the series’ latest outing, Ryder’s character packed up her bags and moved out of the town with her two sons (Charlie Heaton & Noah Schnapp) and everyone’s favorite telepathic girl, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who is constantly affected by the Big-Bad of each season. It’s been over a year since season three premiered and the current pandemic has halted production, yet fans haven’t lost their excitement for the next, and what is heavily rumored to be, and final installment. Unfortunately, we won’t be treated to the eye candy of bubble-butt bully, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) since his character got killed off in last season’s finale… but we’re getting a handful of new characters for the upcoming season… including freakin’ Freddy Krueger himself!

According to Bloody Disgusting, Robert Englund is the entering the Stranger Things universe as season regular newcomer Victor Creel, a disturbed murderer who resides in a psychiatric ward! This is fan service done right. Everyone knows by now that Englund made his mark in the horror genre for playing the iconic burned, child murderer in the Nightmare on Elm Street series. Getting to see him take charge again, in an aggressive role, especially set in the ‘80s is certainly going to be a peak content. Stranger Things has been known for stunt casting, but they’ve never made a bad decision. Getting to revive Ryder’s career, the addition of her single-season, ill-fated love interest, Bob Newby, played by The Goonies’ Sean Astin, and the inclusion of Matthew Modine have benefited the series rather than giving an eye roll for fan-service casting choices.

Other announced new characters include Eduardo Franco as a teenage stoner, Twilight franchise alumni, Jamie Campbell Bower, boy-next-door cutie, Joseph Quinn, will play an ‘80s punk who is the “epicenter of the season’s mystery”, the ridiculously sexy Mason Dye as a popular jock, portraying a lieutenant who is determined to put an end to the evil in Hawkins is Sherman Augustus, while Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha will portray recurring, meddling Russians – the latter who befriends *spoiler alert* Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in a Russian prison. Yes, the press release for the new characters just spoiled season three’s cliffhanger of who exactly was in the Russian’s supernatural prison… it’s Eleven adoptive father… but, anyone with a brain already knew that. The Duffers wouldn’t eliminate their second billed star… unless season four will be the very end and they can rack up the body count and add shock factor with slashing their biggest names.

Shockingly, the incoming characters are all… male. Stranger Things is known for having a stellar, dynamic cast of female characters. Although, Ryder and Bobby Brown are joined by only a few other ladies. Natalia Dyer portrays the Final Girl stereotyped character of Nancy Wheeler, Cara Buono is her lustful, cougar mother, Priah Ferguson delivers comedy and realism with each breath, Sadie Sink fits right in with the main kids as a spunky tomboy, and Maya Hawke shines in her breakout role of lesbian ice-cream scooper, Robin Buckley. But… that’s it. Period! There should be some other great female characters we’re going to be introduced to at some point in season four, right?

Stranger Things season 4 doesn’t have a release timeline yet… but as anticipated, adoring fans are on the edge of their seat! Will you be tuning in?

