Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Talks About Will’s Sexuality

Stranger Things 4 has been the topic of conversation for many since its release, and some people have been expressing their disappointment over Noah Schnapp’s character Will’s sexuality.

Schnapp’s character Will Byers is in love with his best friend Mike Wheeler, however, Mike happens to be in love with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). In the 4th season, the two friends’ conversations are mostly about Eleven, but it’s evident that Will is actually referring to his feelings for Mike.

After the release of Volume 1, many were desperately curious about Will’s sexuality, and although it was heavily alluded in Volume 2, it was still not directly confirmed, which disappointed some fans.

In a now deleted video on TikTok, the caption reads, “Incredibly disappointing that this is the route they decided to take with Will’s sexuality. It’s just so vile that everything has to be a metaphor?? I’m so tired of vague coming out scenes in media that simply should’ve had confirmation to begin with. Will deserved to have his coming out scene with Jonathan. Will deserved to explain his painting to Mike without it being twisted into some sort of plot device for a straight couple.”

And to that, Schnapp responded, “First of all, it’s the 80s and the kid’s a FRESHMAN in [high school]. Let them slowly develop the plot and when he does come out, it will be really special and real.”

Thoughts?

Source: popbuzz.com