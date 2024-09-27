‘Strictly Come Dancing’s Joe McFadden Comes Out in Recent Post

Joe McFadden recently came out via Instagram, also announcing his engagement to partner Rob Smales, who is an artist based on his Instagram.

McFadden wrote on his post:

“Couldn’t be happier to be engaged to be married to my amazing soulmate, Rob.

#loveislove”

Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with love and congratulations for the couple, and here are some of their lovely messages:

“I’m really happy for you and your lovely partner may you have a long life together it was a lovely surprise,” an Instagram user commented.

“WHAAAAT!!!!! FANTASTIC NEWS!! Biggest love and congratulations,” a user expressed.

“Congratulations so pleased you have both found that missing piece that makes you both so happy and alive and loved,” another user wrote.

“Wow congratulations fantastic news wish you a happy future and a fabulous wedding xx,” a user commented.

“It definitely is, and it’s the best feeling in the world. Huge congratulations! Wishing you both all the happiness and sunshine possible,” a user also expressed.

Moreover, McFadden is a Scottish actor, who is best known for appearing in the shows ‘The Crow Road’, ‘Sex, Chips & Rock n’ Roll’, ‘Heartbeat’, and ‘Holby City’. In 2017, he won in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ alongside professional dance partner Katya Jones.

Sources: mirror.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org