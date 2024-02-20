Strictly Come Dancing’s Robin Windsor Dead, Age 44

Out professional dancer and reality TV participant Robin Windsor has passed away at age 44. Further details in regard to his passing are not available as of this reporting.

Windsor came to prominence thanks to his tenure on the UK’s version of Dancing with the Stars, titled Strictly Come Dancing. Windsor co-starred as one of the professional dancers paired with a celebrity in hopes of coaching them to the finale during the show’s 2010 through 2014 seasons.

His death was first confirmed by dance company Burn the Floor on Instagram:

Although Strictly Come Dancing was his home show in the UK, he also took part in Dancing with the Stars: Australia, So You Think You Can Dance: Australia and So You Think You Can Dance: Netherlands. This further cemented him as a reality TV mainstay until 2019. You may even recognize him from a guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK!

A professional Latin and Ballroom dancer who took the stage in theaters around the world – from Broadway to The West End – Robin also worked as a motivational speaker and philanthropist. He was a vibrant advocate for mental health, cancer, domestic violence, gay rights and HIV awareness.

A legend in his own right, the world is surely mourning the loss of Mr. Windsor. Here’s sending my condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Rest in peace, Robin…

Source: Sky News