Strike A Pose + Calendar Season + More Eye Candy

by

sebastian

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Magic Mike Live’s Sebastian, who struck a pose for Tom of Finland Foundation and Scruff.

Chad Michael Murray jumped into calendar season with his own 2025 collection:

Joel knows how to start the day right:

joel

Ignacio sends regards from Brazil:

ignacio

Junior made a new friend:

junior

Daniel Knight needs someone to warm up with…

danielK

…while Ryan got the long underwear out:

ryan

Luis kept his chin up:

Luis

Pierre felt that “lay in bed all day” vibe:

pierre

Kevin Davis loves that good hotel bathroom lighting:

kevin

PJ and Thomas are so ready for the holiday season to begin:

PJ

Jesus waited for his laundry to dry:

jesus

The men of MegaWoof America landed in Seattle this weekend:

megawoof

