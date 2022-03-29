Students Know What To Do – Cobb County Students Rally At School Board

Enough is Enough! Students in Cobb County rallied at the local school board meeting to demand harsher penalties for racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior.

 

11alive reported on March 25th that “students have been pushing for harsher punishments for racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.”

Students arrived in matching black shirts then demanded suspension for anyone that does something racist, sexist, or homophobic. One student speaking at the meeting said,

“The hateful actions we have seen from students are directly and inextricably linked to the past decisions and procedures carried out by this Board.”

The Board did not reply to the student’s demands.

For the local news coverage, head over to 11Alive.com

  1. I honestly wish I was protected more from homophobic anti-gay bullying. I wonder how different my life would be w/o excess trauma.

