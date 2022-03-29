Students Know What To Do – Cobb County Students Rally At School Board

Enough is Enough! Students in Cobb County rallied at the local school board meeting to demand harsher penalties for racist, sexist, and homophobic behavior.

🖤 Fighting with phenomenal Cobb County students for the antiracist schools they deserve. Silent demonstration made a LOUD impact at last night’s board meeting. #TruthBeTold #SchoolCounselor #Antiracistsc pic.twitter.com/6YwfYOiRYK — Jennifer Susko (@JSusko26) March 25, 2022

11alive reported on March 25th that “students have been pushing for harsher punishments for racist, sexist and homophobic behavior.”

Honored to be in community with these fierce student advocates for antiracism last night. Don’t act like we never told ya, Cobb County Schools. https://t.co/abdJqbxD9n — Jennifer Susko (@JSusko26) March 25, 2022

Students arrived in matching black shirts then demanded suspension for anyone that does something racist, sexist, or homophobic. One student speaking at the meeting said,

“The hateful actions we have seen from students are directly and inextricably linked to the past decisions and procedures carried out by this Board.”

Proud of these Cobb students. You are seen, heard and appreciated. Seniors – get ready to activate and vote for change in Cobb County https://t.co/qAr40qL0g0 — Tish (@tish________) March 25, 2022

The Board did not reply to the student’s demands.

For the local news coverage, head over to 11Alive.com