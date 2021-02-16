Study Shows – Homophobic People Are Stupid People.

The phrase “stupid is as stupid does” means that the actions of someone often are an indicator of their intelligence or lack thereof.

So when it comes to homophobia, it is no surprise that a recent study tabulated years of results to come up with the fact that homophobic people are not as intelligent as the rest of us non mouth breathers.

A University of Queensland study that utilised data from the 2012 Household, Income, and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey to measure cognitive intelligence, which was then linked it to the 2015 version of the survey that asked respondents attitudes towards LGBTQI rights, has confirmed what every LGBTQI person who has ever experienced discrimination, violence or homophobia already knew in the very centre of their being – homophobic people are stupid people. – starobserver.com.au

Individuals with low cognitive ability are less likely to support equal rights for same-sex couples.

We knew this all along. It is a given that homophobic people are either below the level of basic common sense or they are a fellow queer individual and are trying to fit in with the other lower than average squirrels.

People with low cognitive intelligence are not ones seen picking up books that often, or they are the ones going with the flow to what their mama and pappy told them about the world. Why would they even question what was force fed them about race, religion, sexuality.

Participants in the survey were asked to agree or disagree with the statement, “Homosexual couples should have the same rights as heterosexual couples do.” The people that responded in the negative generally scored lower on cognitive intelligence abilities and this was most pronounced for those with poor verbal ability to express themselves. “There are well-known correlations between low cognitive ability and support of prejudicial or non-egalitarian attitudes,” the authors conclude. “Individuals with low cognitive ability are less likely to support equal rights for same-sex couples. – starobserver.com.au

But of course, we know that there are some people out there that are reading books and bettering themselves that have learned not to breathe with their mouths open that still have high levels of homophobia. There is no excuse for them, except they are grasping onto a religion that lied to them, that rewrote their books about 50 years ago to translate the wrong words. Or they are hiding who they are (Lady G) for fear that if the less intelligent masses found out they were one of us, life would change.

More Current Thoughts?

Yes, the study has been going around for a while and the original results were posted from 2018, but we have to think, over this past year, where have most of the kids been for schooling? They have been home. They’re more interacting with family member and not socializing, learning from their parents as well as on semi stable Zoom calls. We’ve all heard about the depression and suicides that have been on the rise which they are pinning on students being out of school and at home.

If this does not scream that we need to get our kids educated, back into safe schools, and soon, we may have a larger battle for acceptance in the future than we want. Sheltering kids at home means that they are not interacting and experiencing all the demographic differences in our nation. Knowledge of others and interaction with others leads to acceptance and understanding of others.

It’s hard being intelligent, free-spirited, gay, out, and proud. Well, actually, it is not. I think it’s harder being stupid, backwards, hateful, and ignorant. It’s easier to love and understand than to diminish, degrade, and hate.

For the entire study, head over to The cognitive roots of prejudice towards same-sex couples: An analysis of an Australian national sample.

Highlights

• We examine the links between cognitive ability & prejudice towards same-sex couples. • We use a large Australian national sample (n = 11,564) & 3 separate ability measures. • High cognitive ability leads to lower prejudice, net of a large set of confounds. • Results hold across different ability measures & are strongest for verbal ability. • Education partially mediates, but does not moderate, the effect of ability. Abstract

There are well-known correlations between low cognitive ability and support of prejudicial or non-egalitarian attitudes. This paper adds to existing knowledge by providing the first analyses of the associations between cognitive ability and attitudes towards LGBT issues in a non-US sample (Australia), comparing these across three measures of cognitive ability, and examining the separate, joint and interactive effects of education and cognitive ability. Findings from a high-quality, national Australian dataset (n = 11,564) indicate that individuals with low cognitive ability are less likely to support equal rights for same-sex couples. This pattern holds in the presence of confounds, is consistent across measures of ability, and is more pronounced for verbal ability. Education and cognitive ability affect attitudes through similar channels, but retain independent effects.