‘Sublime’: A Moving Coming-of-Age Queer Film Is Making Its Way

The teenage life can be quite a challenge to navigate, and the same goes for these two young boys, Manuel and Felipe, who are best friends and bandmates.

‘Sublime’ tells the story of these two boys as they explore sexuality, and try to figure out their true feelings for each other. The film’s plot reads:

Advertisement

“Manuel lives in a small coastal town. He plays bass in a band with his best friends. One of them is Felipe, with whom he shares a strong friendship. Unbreakable bond. Until the time comes to put it to test.”

In the trailer, it is shown how close 16-year-olds Manuel and Felipe are, as they have known each other their whole lives. Felipe helps out Manuel to turn an old van into “a secret love nest” for their respective girlfriends, however, things get a little bit more complicated when the two young boys struggle with their emotions.

Moreover, Manuel is portrayed by Martín Miller, while Teo Inama Chiabrando plays the role of Felipe. The coming-of-age queer film is written and directed by Mariano Biasin, and it premiered in 2022 at the prestigious Berlinale International Film Festival.

Advertisement

In more recent news, ‘Sublime’ is finally making its way to North America on June 20 via digital/VOD and DVD, courtesy of Cinephobia Releasing. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here:

Sources: queerty.com, imdb.com