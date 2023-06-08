Sunday Funday in Greater Fort Lauderdale

From golden beaches to amazing dining and entertainment, every kind of fun awaits in Greater Fort Lauderdale. Here, we’ve mapped out the perfect Sunday Funday with just a few of the many unforgettable offerings.

Sunday Brunch on the Water

Get your Sunday Funday underway with brunch classics and bottomless beverages as you watch the boats cruise by at Shooters Waterfront.

Sebastian Street Beach and Hugh Taylor Birch State Park

You’re going to need a power nap after that kind of indulgence, so head to Sebastian Street Beach to find your spot in the sand. Located across from The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale Beach at Sebastian Street and A1A, this beach has been named the “Hottest U.S. Gay Beach” by Out Traveler.

After some relaxation and sunbathing, it’s time to get some exercise and explore the area’s natural beauty. Nearby Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is a great place to do both. Rent a kayak or canoe and travel the mile-long freshwater lagoon.

Explore Wilton Manors

You’ll discover numerous gay-owned businesses, bars and hotspots in this vibrant and welcoming “Island City” – a nickname stemming from the city being surrounded by forks in the Middle River, making it an actual island. But Wilton Manors’ biggest claim to fame is its ranking as the “Second Gayest City” in the United States for its thriving LGBT+ population.

To The Moon Marketplace

There are plenty one-of-a-kind discoveries in this famous gayborhood, and a good place to start is To The Moon Marketplace. It’s a neighborhood market unlike any other that will both satisfy your sweet tooth and take you on a trip down memory lane. Featuring 13,000 types of candy from 60 different countries, this unique store’s shelves are stocked with everything from old-time penny candies dating back to 1806 to 90 types of dark chocolates, 80 types of black licorice, 40 types of gummies and more.

Bubbles and Pearls

Champagne and oysters anyone? Chef Josie Smith-Malave has infused Bubbles and Pearls with her own exuberant spirit and dinner here will feel like a celebration. While this eclectic eatery’s featured offering is fresh East and West Coast oysters and a variety of champagnes, diners can also enjoy small plates of seafood and specialties like the “Off The Chain Ribeye.” Smith-Malave spent decades working under some of New York City’s top chefs and competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” for four seasons. No doubt there will be plenty of surprise and delight during your dinner here.

Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar PTOWN/FTL

After dinner, enjoy a live show at Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar PTOWN/FTL. This popular spot is also a favorite for dancing, with live DJs spinning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

DrYnk Bar & Lounge

End your Sunday Funday with a kiss: The Kiwi Kiss (Ketel One Citreon Vodka, muddled kiwi and lychee, and fresh lemon) at DrYnk Bar & Lounge, renowned for its craft cocktails, inviting lounge feel and friendly staff. Relax in their backyard garden oasis and raise a glass to one of your best Sunday Fundays ever.