Suns Out, Guns (and Buns) Out, Aquaman Shows Us How He Tackles Fishing

Jason Momoa chose to make all of his 17.1 million Instagram followers lose their sh*t when he decided to share pictures from his day at sea, fishing. He baited us with his superhero physique and oh-boy, we’re hooked. The 43-year-old Hawaiian posted a slew of photos and videos from his weekend fishing adventure.

Blue water, family and friends, and massive yams. Oh, yes — those massive thighs and buns were on full display. Momoa had to know he was going to create a frenzy with this content. But I highly doubt anyone is complaining. The daddy of 2 showed his bulging biceps and massive glutes in a very revealing (and interesting) fishing ensemble. Momoa was rocking a Malo, a traditional loincloth that is worn by Hawaiian men on ceremonial occasions. One thing is for sure, the 6’4”, 200 plus pound Momoa fills it out very well. And it’s giving us all the feels.

Momoa’s “Sunday Funday” honestly looked wholesome and like it was a great time. He boasted about his day on the boat in his captioned Instagram post and said they would be eating aku all week (the fish that they caught). But Momoa and his homies weren’t the only ones that had fun. His followers (and horny fans) joined in as well, virtually. You know Twitter did their thing. Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets in response to Jason Momoa’s nearly nude fishing excursion.

The fish taking the bate pic.twitter.com/MgMDIPi4y0 — Kris (@KrisXCX) October 24, 2022

I know Black is King, but this ass though… pic.twitter.com/iZKVTc3JwK — AD III 👑 (@anseldeangelo) October 24, 2022

Yendo al mar pic.twitter.com/zp55fqTcU7 — Juan de los Mares (@juandelosmares) October 24, 2022

Jason, we hope you take up more fishing in the very heart future. And next time, take your buddy Lenny Kravitz — since he seems to love being shirtless as well, I mean love the water as well.