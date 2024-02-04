Sunshine, Short Shorts + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with dreamy Lir Atias.

Jeff Ribeiroo was down to FTCU in Sao Paulo:

Kevin Carnell was living for sunshine and short shorts:

Thara did CrossFit and has the pics to prove it:

Ryan Walker was busting out of his clothes:

Julian Pitto found his light:

Jae Fusz had a magical time with elephants…

…while Levi Conley spent the day at Seal Beach:

Alejo Ospina got wet:

Dino caught the coastal breezes in Cozumel:

Fran Tomas set the mood in the Maldives:

Kevin Davis had a burger in Birmingham:

Sander Jennings was all smiles at the pool:

Joel Wieneke found time for the beach: