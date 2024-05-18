‘Supernatural’ Stars DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson Announce Engagement

Exciting news for fans of Supernatural! DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson are officially engaged. The 45-year-old actor revealed the happy news on the May 15 episode of his podcast, Locked and Probably Loaded, co-hosted by Kelly Blackheart. During the episode, Qualls shared how their friendship blossomed into romance over the years.

“Ty and I became inseparable from the very beginning,” Qualls said. “And over the last 10 years, our relationship evolved to what it is today. Now, we’re getting married.”

Qualls, known for his role as werewolf Garth on Supernatural, reminisced about meeting Olsson, who portrayed the vampire Benny, at a fan convention for the CW series. Although they hardly knew each other initially, their bond grew quickly. “We maybe said three words together at the convention, and then we went to London for four or five days afterward,” Qualls recalled. He recounted a pivotal moment when Olsson spontaneously asked to join him and a friend on a trip to Turkey. “I thought, ‘That is so ballsy!’ But it was just so pure and awesome, and that’s who he is. It was the beginning of our friendship.”

Qualls described Olsson as one of the “most wonderful” people he has ever met. “It’s crazy that this person who was just my friend is now someone I think about all the time. He sends the best messages, supports me, and loves me unconditionally,” he shared.

On the podcast, Qualls emphasized the importance of mutual respect and caring in their relationship. “Unconditional love means treating that person with respect and putting their best interests at heart, and that’s what Ty does for me,” he said.

Qualls highlighted how Olsson was the first person to offer him such unwavering support and friendship. “Ty was the first person in my entire life who truly offered that kind of unconditional love. Now we’re going to be old men together, which is so crazy.”

Following their announcement, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Congratulations DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson! What a time we live in.”

In response to the outpouring of love, Olsson thanked their supporters on May 16 via X, saying, “Thank you everyone for all the love and support and kindness today 🙂 Sending you all some love and hugs.”

Congratulations to DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson on their engagement!