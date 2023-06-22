Superstar DJ Offer Nissim & Deborah Cox Headline New York City Pride

NYC Pride and Masterbeat are excited to announce that superstar DJ, remixer and producer Offer Nissim will headline NYC Pride’s: Pride XXL event Saturday, June 24th at Terminal 5 in Manhattan alongside international recording artist and Broadway star Deborah Cox.

NYC Pride has partnered with Masterbeat, one of the largest organizers of LGBTQ dance events in the world, to produce NYC Pride XXL at Terminal 5, one of Manhattan’s last remaining mega dance clubs.

Israeli DJ Offer Nissim rose to stardom in the late 90’s by producing Dana International’s track that won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1998. Nissim meteoric rise to international stardom continued throughout the next 20 years, producing songs and remixes for such artists as Madonna, Pet Shop Boys, Christina Aguilera, Cher and Deborah Cox. Nissim has ranked 4 times in DJ Magazine’s annual list of the Top 100 DJ’s in the world.

Signed to Arista Records in 1995 by Clive Davis, Deborah Cox has enjoyed a far reaching career as a recording artist, actress, broadway and television and movie star. She made her broadway debut in Elton John’s musical Aida and played the lead in the musical Jeckyll & Hyde. Deborah went on to sing and provide the vocals for all of Whitney Houston’s tracks in the biographical film “Whitney” produced by Angela Bassett.

Offer & Deborah have had a long history of collaboration with Offer producing and remixing some of Deborah’s greatest hits. They performed together live at Offer’s Tel Aviv Pride festival in 2019.

New York Pride and Masterbeat are excited to have this incredible pair united for the first time in New York at the biggest event New York Pride has ever experienced.

Instinct is a proud sponsor of the event.

Tickets are available now at http://nycpridexxl.com

Nissim + Cox: NYC Pride XXL

Saturday, June 24th



10 pm – 6 am

Terminal 5

610 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

nycpridexxl.com