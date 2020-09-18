HOT

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933- 2020) (Photo Credit: Supreme Court of the United States)

The Supreme Court of the United States has lost a legend today. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was a force to reckoned with.  According to NPR, the cause of her death was from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.  Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1996, Ginsburg, during her time as a justice on the highest court in the country, became a rock star among women and liberals.

Ginsburg’s was preceded in death by her husband, Marty Ginsburg, who died on June 27, 2010, of cancer. Ginsburg leaves behind two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Official press release of Ginsburg’s death (credit: Supreme Court)

It was reported by NPR that days before Ginsburg passed, with her health declining, “Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.'” 

In her formative years, Ginsburg gained the status of pop culture icon with a documentary

She appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Ginsburg was even parodied on Saturday Night Live by Kate McKinnon.

CNBC detailed Ginsburg’s biggest cases during her time as a Supreme Court justice.

 

 

Sources: NPR, CNBC

