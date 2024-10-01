‘Surviving James Dean’ Gets Book to Screen Adaption

Iconic, two-time Golden Globe winning actor James Dean is getting a new biopic… but it’s not exactly the story you were expecting.

Writer/Director Guy Guido is hard at work attempting to bring William Bast’s book, ‘Surviving James Dean,’ to the big screen. Bast’s book alleges he had a gay love affair with the actor while in their late teens/early 20s. Despite Dean’s family confirming the duo were close friends and Bast’s book releasing in 2006 under less scrutiny, its contents have never been authenticated.

Guy Guido tells The Hollywood Reporter:

I have been a fan and historian of James Dean since I was 18 years old, so I knew about his ‘friend’ Willie, even when information about their relationship was straight-washed by the Hollywood machine. As a filmmaker, I love telling the story of a celebrity’s life in their coming-of-age period. As a gay man, I was particularly drawn to Bast’s unique story.

‘Surviving James Dean’ is currently in development stages only.

I was a 90’s baby, so my knowledge of James Dean is a little limited. If you’re in the same boat as me, he was a teen heartthrob in the 40’s and 50’s primarily thanks to his roles in East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause and Giant. He also had a small Broadway career and appeared on nearly every television show during the time. Sadly, his life was cut short on September 30, 1955 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident.

He was just 24 years old.

