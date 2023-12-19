‘Surviving Paradise’s Alex Dourassof Is Too HOT to Handle on the Gram

Alex Dourassof is one of the 12 contestants and the only gay man in Netflix’s reality show ‘Surviving Paradise’, which was released in October of this year.

He is a self-proclaimed “French boy in Miami” based on his Instagram bio, and he is also described as “the sometimes villain masking as an angel” in ‘Surviving Paradise’, as per Screen Rant.

SPOILER ALERT!

The outlet further noted that “he played up his relationships with the women” in the show, and also expressed his “discomfort with forming friendships with straight men.” Dourassof was close to winning the competition, however, fellow contestants Justin Assada and Aaron Blake sent him back to camp.

‘Surviving Paradise’ is hosted by Jessimae Peluso, and the official synopsis reads:

“Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives and live the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the woods without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they’ll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize.”

Aside from competing in Netflix’s reality series, the out hottie is also an actor and model who has reached social media influencer status with 10,000 followers on Instagram as of this writing.

Speaking of which, Dourassof is a pro in the thirst trap game, and his Instagram account looks like his very own OnlyFans with all the V steamy photos posted on his feed. On that note, here are some of this hottie’s HOT AF pics 😉

Also, you can watch Dourassof in ‘Surviving Paradise’, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

