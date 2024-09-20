Survivor is Back with Hot New Bi, Gay, and Queer Contestants

WARNING: Survivor 47 spoilers ahead.

Meet the newest LGBTQ+ castaways of Survivor 47—Andy Rueda, Jon Lovett, and Teeny Chirichillo. This season brings together a diverse group of contestants, including a former Obama speechwriter, who also co-hosts the show—more on that later, an AI research assistant, a freelance writer, a flight school owner, ER doctor, and many more.

Andy Rueda is a 31-year-old Filipino-American AI research assistant from Brooklyn, New York who describes himself as “frenetic, warm,” and “creative.” He previously worked as a data analyst but left his job to take up a master’s degree in an AI field where he won an ‘Outstanding Achievement in Computational Linguistics’ award. Rueda shared that he auditioned for the previous season and was able to make it to the final call, but was cut and didn’t make it to the final cast of Survivor 46. He said that making it into Survivor was a dream of his and a motivation for the entire year prior to being finally cast in season 47. Rueda made the decision to give the show another shot, sharing with Entertainment Weekly:

“I made the best decision possible. I gave myself back to my life, and lived my fullest, most substantial year so far. I thrived in my education and career, got to know myself in deeper ways, and fell in love with my amazing girlfriend, Shannon.”

When asked why he thinks he is going to be the sole survivor on the show, Andy had this to say:

“I feel like I’m two good players smushed into one. My two great powers are my ability to charm and disarm people from all walks of life, and my ability to crunch numbers in a pinch. I’m confident I can always find the right vote-split/plurality option, and I can use my social bonds to execute on it.”

A two-hour special just premiered and Andy’s appearance on the show has been met with mixed feelings over a coconut meltdown.

Andy is joined by Pod Save America host and Survivor 47’s co-host Jon Lovett. The two had a very casual conversation of coming out, Andy told Jon:

“I’m bi.”

To which Jon replied:

“I’m gay.”

Jon Lovett is a 42-year-old podcast host, former political speech writer, and co-founder of Vote Save America who currently lives in sunny L.A. Fun fact about Jon–he was almost punched by astronaut Buzz Aldrin! When asked why he thinks he would be the sole survivor this season, he said:

“I’ve always felt like an outsider. In part that’s because I was gay. But if I’m being honest, that was never my largest problem! Social graces, fitting in, making friends — it’s never come naturally to me. I had to work at it. In that way, I’ve been training for Survivor my whole life.”

Andy and Jon are joined by Teeny Chirichillo from new Jersey who works as a freelance writer. Chirichillo identifies as nonbinary and is a Rutgers University graduate. The talented writer had this to say about joining the show:

“The first time I saw the show I was just obsessed with the social politics and how strangers have to make alliances and deals. I’ve always been extremely outgoing and social, and I thought, ‘What they are doing in Survivor is what I’m doing in fifth grade!’ I know how to scheme and get people to like me and tell me their crushes.”

One of these contestants has already been voted out; another one just had a meltdown over a coconut, but you have to watch the show to find out how all these events unravel.

Catch Andy, Jon, and Teeny in Survivor 47 on CBS every Wednesday 8|7c.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, Patch