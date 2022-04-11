‘Survivor’ Star Ozzy Lusth Comes Out as Bisexual

Fans will be thrilled to learn that 4-time Survivor icon Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth has recently come out as bisexual.

Lusth is considered one of the franchise’s hearthrobs, dating some high profile celebrities like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Kimmel. Although being his sexuality never came upt on the show, Lusth took to social media late last week to open up about being bisexual.

Over the years, Lusth has been vocal about his disdain for the Republican party.

Lusth first appeared on reality television in 2006 when he finished in second place on Survivor: Cook Islands. He returned for three more seasons – Survivor: Micronesia, Survivor: South Pacific, and Survivor: Game Changers.

Throughout the years, Lusth has built a strong social media following on Instagram and Twitter. But it is his adult content on OnlyFans that has kept the fans coming back for more.

