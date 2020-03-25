SVU Boss Reveals We Won’t See “Prominent” Return

Law & Order: SVU Promised Us A Mega Season And Now We Likely Won’t Get To See It’s Sexiest Star Return

We are all familiar with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) became the longest running primetime series in history this year with their extraordinary twenty-first season. Led by Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, who has been with the sex crime cop-drama since it’s first episode in 1999; the series has explored a variety of horrible situations. Subsequently, SVU showcased the LGBTQ community in progressive and equalizing circumstances since it’s creation. And let’s not forget the show gave us twelve long years of bootylicious Christopher Meloni.

Trust us, we get it – you’re sick of hearing about the Coronavirus, but this is just how it’s going to be for awhile as the pandemic has affected everyone’s lives. Almost all of the entertainment industry has shut down and SVU is no different, canceling the rest of the season except three episodes previously recorded which will air and have the last episode filmed as the early season finale. Unfortunately for long time SVU fans, executive producer Warren Leight has informed us that the season finale would’ve seen a return of “two prominent characters from earlier seasons” and revisited the emotional death of Simon Marsden (Michael Weston), Benson’s addict half-brother. This comes as a punch to ride-or-die fans who now can only speculate who would be returning. There has been speculation, or perhaps heavy fan fiction, since September 2019 that Meloni would fill those lucky detective pants again to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler after he was seen with Hargitay amid filming for the current season. Fans have long awaited a re-return of lawyer turned petty criminal, Alex Cabot (Stephanie March) and cameos from Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer) or Assistant District Attorney, Casey Novak (Diane Neal). Now, all we have is a tweet that promised us a bulldozing finale that we can only dream for. Fans have reached out to Leight asking if he plans to continue those episodes into the next season, but he has been mum. Talk about making matters worse!

Well, believe it or not, Simon's death was going to be re-examined in the finale. Along with the return of two prominent characters from earlier seasons. So, we're sorry not to get to make that episode. The three before it were also in pretty great shape. So it goes. https://t.co/SiBAKKrOjQ — Warren(Flatten the Curve) Leight (@warrenleightTV) March 23, 2020

In the meantime, at least those who have desired to see Meloni back on our screens can catch him in pretty much any television show that’s aired in the last decade, including True Blood, POSE, and The Handmaid’s Tale. And when he isn’t busy tweeting about how much of an ass he believes Donald Trump is, he’s posting some thirst traps in kilts for us to have some, ahem, entertainment during our quarantines. If he’d only turn around! It’s the little things that will get us through this.

H/T: CheatSheet