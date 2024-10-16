SWAT’s Carlo Arrechea Comes Out – Rejects Labels

Carlo Arrechea is no longer hiding his sexuality, says he just wants to be “who the f*ck I want to be and live as my authentic self.”

The 34-year-old formerly starred as Sebastian in Nickelodeon Latin America’s highly successful series Grachi. After his breakout role, he continued to thrive, starring in several high-profile telenovelas for Telemundo and Univision. His career gained even more momentum in the U.S. when he joined CBS’ S.W.A.T., where he became a fan favorite as Gio Torres.

Carlo Arrechea in Nickelodeon

The Emmy-nominated actor spoke with Out magazine where he penned an emotional and powerful letter to himself revealing his whole truth. He starts off the letter by saying:

“Do we have to talk about it? Do I need to be exposed, vulnerable, and share my truth?”

He goes on to share how he’s going to use his platform as a bisexual actor:

“As an actor, I bear the responsibility of representing the diverse tapestry of the human experience. By sharing my story, I hope to light a path for others who feel lost or unseen.”

The Cuban actor revealed in the interview that his first date with a man was an out-of-the-box situation–he met the guy through Craigslist! At the time, Arrechea was only 17 with his date being a little older than he was. Suffice to say, the date did not go well with Arrechea’s date being pushy, and quite frankly, scary. Thankfully, nothing happened to the actor, and in that same year, Arrechea said that he had his first sexual encounter with a guy. While two years prior, Arrechea lost his virginity with a girl.

“I’ve come to realize that while the world may not fully understand bisexuality, my journey is uniquely mine.”

Carlo Arrechea in SWAT

Taking notes from Arrechea, I hope we all get to live out our truth and be our most authentic selves where we can one day live in a world where coming out isn’t something anyone feels pressured to do. Instead, we can simply love who we want, freely and without prejudice or malice.

Source: Attitude