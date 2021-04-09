Switzerland To Hold A Public Vote On Gay Marriage

Will the citizens of Switzerland vote to support same-sex love and marriage?

As the Washington Blade reports, a referendum or public vote on extending marriage rights to same-sex couples is taking place in Switzerland later this year. This comes after lawmakers approved a “Marriage for All” bill last December. But like Taiwan in 2018, conservative groups have collected more than 50,000 signatures required to hold a referendum on the issue. Now, according to Mannschaft, the public vote is expected to happen in September or November of his year.

The conservative Swiss People’s Party, which spearheaded the referendum campaign, now has to present the signatures on May, April 12. The Federal Chancellery will then review and confirm the signatures.

It’s expected that the referendum will end with a majority supporting same-sex marriage. This is due to a December 2020 poll run by LGBTQ advocates resulting in 82 percent in support of marriage equality. Then a February 2020 poll showed that 63 percent of the voters approve of a law banning discrimination based on sexual orientation.

If approved by the referendum, Switzerland would become the 29th country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. Currently, the country has civil unions for same-sex couples. But, this law, which came into effect in 2004, is largely symbolic.

Many LGBTQ advocates and same-sex couples have argued that legal partnerships do not have the same rights as straight marriages in Switzerland. For instance, partnerships do not offer full coverage with adoption rights, rights in regards to naturalization, inheritance rights, and more.

Two countries that have experienced similar referendums are Taiwan and Australia. Though, those countries got different outcomes. While Australia voted yes in support of same-sex marriage, Taiwan voted no. Though, same-sex marriage ended up coming to the Asian country anyway.

So, will Switzerland take after Australia or Taiwan in this public vote? And, will it end up getting same-sex marriage like its predecessors?

Source: The Washington Blade, Mannschaft, The Local,