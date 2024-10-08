Sydney Freeland, Jessica Matten, & Kauchani Bratt Talk ‘Rez Ball’

Trans filmmaker Sydney Freeland has forged an impressive film and television career by centering marginalized characters and diverse voices, and she is taking it a step further with her latest feature, Rez Ball, which she directed, executive produced, and co-wrote with Sterlin Harjo.

Now streaming on Netflix, Rez Ball is a touching and inspiring coming-of-age sports drama set in the heart of Chuska, New Mexico that follows a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it’s a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture.

As a basketball fan herself, Freeland was drawn to adapting this real-life story inspired by Michael Powell‘s 2019 book, Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Reservation, and his earlier article in The New York Times. The film made its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival.

Rez Ball stars established actress Jessica Matten as Heather Hobbs, Chuska High’s newly determined basketball coach who strives to get the team back on its feet after tragedy strikes, and Hollywood newcomer Kauchani Bratt as Jimmy Holiday, a high school senior and basketball player who does his best to lead the Chuska Warriors to victory. Additional cast members include Cody Lightning, Dallas Goldtooth, Ernest David Tsosie, Kusem Goodwind, and Zoey Reyes.

Instinct recently caught up with Freeland to talk more about her overall vision for Rez Ball and how it’s an invitation to see a side of America that many are not familiar with, while Matten and Bratt explained why they wanted to be involved with this project and what they ultimately hope audiences take away from the film, particularly those who are LGBTQ+.

Check out the full video interview below.

