Sydney James Harcourt Talks ‘I’m Not Gay A Musical’

I’m Not Gay A Musical, the upcoming indie feature that crosses genres by mixing New Queer Cinema and classic Hollywood musicals, crafting them into a uniquely heartfelt love story, will be available to stream on digital/VOD platforms April 11.

A first of its kind film, I’m Not Gay A Musical stars Sydney James Harcourt, who is best known for portraying Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton and being the first openly gay cast member in the landmark production. Here, he plays Misha, an obsessive-compulsive MMA fighter plagued by hidden childhood trauma.

Misha moves to Fire Island to seek treatment, but while there, he falls in love with the house of his dreams. However, there’s a catch – the property manager will only sell it to a gay man. So, Misha will have to overcome his past trauma to convince his neighbors that he’s one of them, but could this charade actually be a reality? Thanks to his eclectic and eccentric transgender psychiatrist, played by Kinky Boots and Doom Patrol star Alan Mingo Jr., she helps Misha discover who he really is.

With less than one percent of U.S. medical students and physicians self-identifying as transgender, this film allows individuals in the trans community to see themselves in a role they are not often depicted in.

In addition to Harcourt and Mingo, other cast members include Yurel Echezarreta (West Side Story), Griffin Santopietro (Cobra Kai), and Manuel Herrera (Smash).

Harcourt took some time to talk more about I’m Not Gay A Musical with Instinct. Check out the full video interview below.

Sydney James Harcourt (Misha)…

