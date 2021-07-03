Tabitha Brown Shuts Wendy Down In the Most Compassionate Clapback Ever

As vapid as it may be, I will admit that I love it when celebrities have an online beef and they engage in an exchange of witty takedowns and clapbacks. The term is called “dragging.”



Opinionated gossip queen Wendy Williams is no stranger to it. She has been dragged on social media — a lot, from her common detractors to the legendary Cher, all in response to Wendy’s most incendiary ‘Hot Topics’ monologues on her massively popular “Wendy Williams Show.”

In most instances, when Wendy disparages celebrities —which is often, they come back at her with a vengeance, dragging her on Twitter, criticizing her rather nastily for everything from her looks, alleged biological gender, to her failed marriage, and substance abuse struggles. In essence, they go for her jugular.

But rising star actress and influencer Tabitha Brown recently took a different approach when responding to Wendy’s unfounded gossip about Brown’s marriage and her husband’s decision to retire from the LAPD. Brown took to her popular IG account to deliver the most eloquent, kind, and compassionate clapback that I have ever witnessed. It’s worth noting too, just as a reference to Brown’s popularity, The Wendy Williams Show has 1.5 million IG followers. Tabitha Brown has 3.6 million.

In an instantly classic, viral post response, Brown graciously— but bitingly corrected Wendy for the insinuation that Brown demanded her husband give up his career to support her dreams of being famous.

As reported by The Grio, upon learning about Wendy’s daytime diss, Brown responded on IGTV. Brown made it clear that her husband was not retiring to support her career, but rather throughout their 23 years of marriage while he worked, he had been supportive of her ambitions. Now that she’s blowing up in entertainment and commands a substantial income as a media personality, THEY decided as a couple that he no longer had to “put on a bulletproof vest every day” and risk his life for a paycheck.”



In her direct reply to Wendy, referring to her husband’s career in law enforcement, Brown stated,

“When my husband went on this journey, he really felt like he could make a difference, and I know that he has in his community. He has done his part. But I also know it’s time for him to dream again.“

Wendy, however, characterized the matter differently, drawing a parallel to her own life, stating,

“I was married to one of those, ‘I make the money!’ and so on and so forth. ‘Go live your dreams! Open a business! Go, go, go!’ See how that turned out…I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment. ‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money.”

Williams continued,

“They invest in something else, then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again and he comes home and throws his bag down. She’s like ‘What? What?’ And he’s like, ‘I can’t do this and this is your fault. You’re over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.'”

In Brown’s response, she offered prayers and love to Williams, making it clear their home situations were not alike —at all.

As reported by The Grio,

Brown shared a prayer for the recently divorced talk show host, “I pray that someone will love you enough to see you when you are not well, to see when you need true support, to see you when you need compassion, to see you when you need kindness.

Brown continued…

“I pray that somebody loves you enough to sacrifice their life for you. I pray that type of love finds you so that you can understand why I don’t want my husband to put his life on the line anymore, wearing a bulletproof vest if he don’t have to, and if it’s not his desire.”

And that is the magic of Tabitha Brown. It’s why every brand under the sun is now lining up to work with her. She is a force of positivity, and just like her new signature seasoning from McCormick suggests, she is pure “Sunshine” — with a little bit of a kick, full of zest, and she makes everything better.

I already loved Tabitha, but now along with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, I love her even more … and baby, that’s our business, okay!

Revel in the calming brilliance of Tabitha Brown’s message to Wendy Williams:

Read more at TheGrio.