Taiwan Celebrates Pride Just Months Before Important Elections

Taiwan’s 21st Pride Parade took place this last Saturday in the capital city of Taipei. Its attendance set a new record for the event with 176,000 participants, said organizer Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association.

Advertisement

Advocating Diversity was this year’s theme, a timely title as the presidential and parliamentary elections will take place in January 2024. Seven parties were represented with their own floats in the parade.

Instinct is blessed to have a great friend in Phil Hollister at communiGaytion.com . He traveled to Taiwan to experience the nation’s Pride celebration. He’s also a lover of massive muscular pecs, so we love to follow his AthleticStarProduction Instagram account. We will share two galleries of some of his pics. All 100 of his pics covering this event along with other events he has been to can be seen at queer.de

Vice President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party was the only presidential candidate to take part in the Pride Parade.

“In the future, I will stand by all of you and support you in staying true to yourself and making Taiwan even more beautiful. Marriage for all is not the end, it is the starting point for diversity. I will continue on this path undeterred.”

In 2019, Taiwan was the first country in Asia to open marriage to same-sex couples. In May 2023, Taiwan’s Parliament ratified a change in the law that allows homosexual couples to adopt children. The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association is pushing for for further equality for Lesbians and Gays in regards to immigration and family law, among other things, as well as the recognition of gender diversity.

And don’t forget to check out Phil Hollister’s page on Instagram @athleticstarproduction or on TikTok @athleticstarfitfluencer