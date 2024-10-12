Take a look back at Cody Fern’s sexiest and hottest thirst traps

Remember when Australian actor Cody Fern posted a “just-woke-up” look that had the entire internet buzzing? That photo has resurfaced, thanks to the flood of Ryan Murphy Productions shows premiering this month. In his post, Cody looks like the only thing he’s wearing is nail polish and a completely disheveled bed head while scrolling through his iPad. We sure hope he’s looking for more pictures to post!

Photo Credit: @codyfern (Instagram)

He captioned the post:

“It’s not that serious after all.”

The post also included a picture of him with his abs and chest out, lounging pool-side, with his tighty-whities on while he gets his tan on.

Cody made his debut in the Ryan Murphy universe with The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, where he portrayed David Madson. Since then, he has become a fixture in Murphy’s projects, including American Horror Story: Apocalypse, 1984, Double Feature, and American Horror Stories. The 36-year-old also has a recurring role as Toran Mallow in the sci-fi series Foundation, currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: @codyfernuk (X)

In honor of Cody’s hottest thirst traps, we’ve rounded up his hottest looks throughout the years.

