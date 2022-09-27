Take a ‘Nice and Slow’ Look at Usher’s Latest Recreation

R&B singer Usher went viral four days ago when he recreated one of his most iconic photos.

Keeping with the theme of celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic ‘My Way‘ album, the 43-year-old crooner recreated the single cover for ‘Nice and Slow.’

‘My Way’ is largely considered the catalyst that shot Usher to fame and fortune and earned him sales of over seven million copies. As far as ‘Nice and Slow,’ the 1998 classic hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the R&B component chart.

Take a look at the recreation below.

Who can tell me what I was doin at 7 o'clock on the dot 25 years ago? Makin this classic…#UsherMyWay pic.twitter.com/IBpTy5NfCG — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2022

It’s impressive to see that the ‘Confessions Part 2‘ and ‘You Remind Me‘ singer looks almost exactly the same 25 years later. Obvious differences include the tattoos on his left arm and that Grammy Award winner appears to be in better shape now!

While his recording career has stalled in the last decade, Usher has turned to film and television to keep his career alive. He’s an executive producer and once served as a judge on The Voice. He’s also taken on a number of acting roles in films including Bad Hair, Burden and Hustlers.

However, with such a legendary career in the recording booth, Usher has taken his catalog of hits to Las Vegas and headlines his own residency.

What’s your favorite Usher song? Did the ‘Nice and Slow’ cover help with your sexual awakening? Comment and let me know!