Take a Peek into Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell’s ‘Bones and All’

‘Dune’ actor Timothée Chalamet is starring alongside Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and Mark Rylance in an upcoming star-studded movie entitled ‘Bones and All,’ and it is included in the lineup for the Venice Film Festival.

Luca Guadagnino’s ‘BONES & ALL’ starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet will have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/NGugSntoic — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 21, 2022

And as if people are not looking forward enough for the drama horror film, their excitement was fueled even more when new photos from ‘Bones and All’ were released on July 26. Two of the photos showed Chalamet and Russell’s onscreen chemistry, as the 2022 movie is a cannibal love story.

‘Bones & All’ Filme Dirigido por Luca Guadagnino será exibido no Festival Internacional de Cinema de Veneza. Estrelado por Timothée Chalamet e Taylor Russell, o longa acompanha dois amantes canibais em uma viagem pelos Estados Unidos na década de 1980. pic.twitter.com/orsgUIbYE9 — Claquete (@PortalClaquete) July 21, 2022

The third photo is of Italian director Luca Guadagnino on the set of ‘Bones and All,’ which is also his reunion project with Chalamet after working together in the 2017 film entitled ‘Call Me by Your Name.’

The upcoming movie, which is a film adaptation of the 2015 novel Bones and All written by Camille DeAngelis, tells the story of protagonists’ Maren (Russell) and Lee’s (Chalamet) first love. According to Deadline, the producers described it as

“a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.”

The highly anticipated film ‘Bones and All’ will be released on November 23, 2022 in the U.S.

