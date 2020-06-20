Take It Off! Spotify Releases The Most Popular Songs To Get Freaky To

Spotify earlier this month revealed what songs and artists people love to listen to while engaging in a variety of sexual pleasures.
The study involved analyzing over 300,000 songs from playlists such as “date night”, “getting it on”, “sex playlist” and “Netflix and chill”.
Many of the most popular artists of our time, including Rihanna, The Weeknd and Trey Songz made at least one of the lists while some dated tracks from the 90’s are still very popular today when it comes getting freaky with others or just yourself.
So if you are looking to get down to business in whatever capacity you deem necessary then one or more of these hits/singers/bands should do the trick in helping you get to that all important climax moment.
Most Listened To Songs During Sex
All The Time – Jeremih
Often – The Weeknd
Earned It – The Weeknd
Birthday Sex – Jeremih
Neighbors Know My Name – Trey Songz
Don’t – Bryson Tiller
Wicked Games – The Weeknd
Slow Motion – Trey Songz
Pony – Ginuwine
The Hills – The Weeknd
Most Listened To Artists During Sex
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Drake
Jeremih
Rihanna
Beyoncé
Miguel
Two Feet
PARTYNEXTDOOR
Most Listened To Songs For Solo Sex
I Touch Myself – Divinyls
Sex With Me – Rihanna
Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld
Call Out My Name – The Weeknd
Often – The Weeknd
SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK – Joji
Get You (feat. Kali Uchis) – Daniel Caesar
Earned It – The Weeknd
Take on Me – a-ha
Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj
Most Listened To Artists For Solo Sex
The Weeknd
Divinyls
Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Johann Sebastian Bach
Drake
Kanye West
Rihanna
Lana Del Rey
Green Day
