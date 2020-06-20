Take It Off! Spotify Releases The Most Popular Songs To Get Freaky To

Spotify earlier this month revealed what songs and artists people love to listen to while engaging in a variety of sexual pleasures.

The study involved analyzing over 300,000 songs from playlists such as “date night”, “getting it on”, “sex playlist” and “Netflix and chill”.

Many of the most popular artists of our time, including Rihanna, The Weeknd and Trey Songz made at least one of the lists while some dated tracks from the 90’s are still very popular today when it comes getting freaky with others or just yourself.

So if you are looking to get down to business in whatever capacity you deem necessary then one or more of these hits/singers/bands should do the trick in helping you get to that all important climax moment.

Most Listened To Songs During Sex

All The Time – Jeremih

Often – The Weeknd

Earned It – The Weeknd

Birthday Sex – Jeremih

Neighbors Know My Name – Trey Songz

Don’t – Bryson Tiller

Wicked Games – The Weeknd

Slow Motion – Trey Songz

Pony – Ginuwine

The Hills – The Weeknd

Most Listened To Artists During Sex

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Drake

Jeremih

Rihanna

Beyoncé

Miguel

Two Feet

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Most Listened To Songs For Solo Sex

I Touch Myself – Divinyls

Sex With Me – Rihanna

Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld

Call Out My Name – The Weeknd

Often – The Weeknd

SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK – Joji

Get You (feat. Kali Uchis) – Daniel Caesar

Earned It – The Weeknd

Take on Me – a-ha

Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears

Under the Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Feeling Myself – Nicki Minaj

Most Listened To Artists For Solo Sex

The Weeknd

Divinyls

Post Malone

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Johann Sebastian Bach

Drake

Kanye West

Rihanna

Lana Del Rey

Green Day