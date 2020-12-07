Take it Off: The Top 10 Nude Scenes of 2020 Revealed

The amount of guys stripping totally naked on television this year were quite impressive. Perhaps we noticed them a lot more due to us being stuck inside over these past several months while COVID took over. Regardless these were delicious treats to savor amid the global pandemic and we are very happy that they did their thing while showing us their, well, thing.

Mr. Man, the number one authority on male celebrity nudity, just revealed its Top Ten most spectacular cinematic nude scenes on display in 2020.

In the number one position, Paul Mescal is tops for his sex scenes in Hulu’s Normal People; Nicholas Hoult gets in at two for The Great, and Daniel Kaluuya is in third for his bare assets in Queen & Slim.

In fourth, Tom Mercier gives as good as he gets in We Are Who We Are, while Dan J. Johnson takes number five in P-Valley. Juan Carlos Maldonado shines in sixth in The Prince while Italian stallion Michele Morrone captures the number seven spot in 365 Days.

Paapa Essiedu and Samson Ajewole shared the number eight position for their sex scene in I May Destroy You, while Andy Samberg got bare-assed in Palm Springs for ninth. Matt Bomer gives his all in a sexy shower scene in Netflix’s The Boys in the Band to round out the juicy tenth spot

“We have to say that after watching – and watching again some more – that these are the ten best that 2020 has to offer in the fields of film and TV shows and series,” said a Mr. Man company rep. “Come one, come all – it doesn’t get any better than this!”

Find the full list of Mr. Man’s Top 10 Nude Scenes of 2020 at MrMan.com/top10-of-the-year/2020.