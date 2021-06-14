Taking A Look At The Music Icon’s Debut Album & Notable LGBTQ+ Moments

Mariah Carey (and gay men all over the world) celebrates the anniversary of the Pop Divas self titled debut album Mariah Carey.

Selling more than 15 million copies and topping the Billboard 200 album charts for more than 11 weeks – Mariah Carey was released on June 12, 1990. The album spawned four number one singles – including one of her most popular songs, “Vision of Love” and awarded the “Songbird Supreme” her first two Grammy awards.

Carey has since released multiple studio albums, sold hundreds of millions of records, amassed a fortune (reportedly worth half a billion dollars) and has garnered millions of fans around the world.

Her “Lambs” – as her loyal fans are known, consist of a lot of members of the LGBTQ+ community. I mean, are you truly a Pop Icon if the majority of your fan base isn’t gay? Carey has been an Ally of the community since early on in her career. So we decided to take a look at some of her most notable LGBTQ+ related moments.

Accepting the Ally Award at the 27th Annual GLAAD Awards

Carey received the Ally Award at the GLAAD Awards in 2016 – an award presented to a media figure who has consistently used their platform to support and advance LGBTQ+ equality and acceptance.

Helping a gay couple get engaged on stage during her Las Vegas show

During Carey’s “The Butterfly Returns” concert in Vegas, the diva helped to facilitate the wedding proposal of one of her backup dancers and his boyfriend.

Graciously passing “the torch” to Lil Nas X

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Mariah graciously passed “the torch” to Lil Nas X after his single “Old Town Road” spent an astonishing 17 weeks at number one, surpassing the divas record “One Sweet Day” which spent 16 weeks at number one. Mariah held the record since 1996.

Helping Gay Olympian, Kerron Clement come to terms with his sexuality

This made my day 😭❤️🌈 https://t.co/rZIhAFZiBu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 1, 2021

Four-time Olympic World Champion Kerron Clement recently said that Mariah’s Butterfly album helped him to come to terms with being gay. Something that a lot of Mariah’s gay fans can relate to, I’m sure of.

Releasing her Pride Collection in support of the LGBTQ+ community

Carey released a collection of merchandise in support of the community, her 2021 Pride collection. The diva who has been a longtime ally, says that LGBTQ to her stands for Legendary, Gorgeous, Beautiful, Tantalizing and Quality. Although this wasn’t the divas first foray into Pride merch, her huge platform always helps to bring awareness to the community and to Pride month.