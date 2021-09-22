Tales Of Escorting Told Through A Comedic Lens

OnlyFans personality Reno Gold is sharing stories of his days as a male escort on his YouTube channel with a monthly web series titled “Prosti-Dude Story Time.” “I tell it how it was,” explains Gold before emphasizing, “but through a comedic lens.”

“I’m sharing my stories to give people a realistic look into the average life of a full-time sex worker,” says the 25-year-old. “The stories are just way too entertaining for me to keep to myself.”

Gold began his career in the sex industry while still a senior in high school. “I started dancing at local strip clubs and quickly found my way to escorting,” shares Gold. “A stripper is barely scraping by if he’s not escorting.”

Today, Gold says he pulls in $100,000 a month through his OnlyFans page: “OnlyFans is safer, more convenient, and has allowed me the opportunity to settle down and live a more balanced life.”

But running an OnlyFans page isn’t just shooting and uploading sexy content. Gold also has to market his online enterprise with PG-rated content on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, often sharing his likes, dislikes, hopes, and dreams.

It’s another reason he decided to share his personal escorting stories: “I needed something new to talk about.”

While he says he will never escort again, he considers it as an interesting time in his life. And, at the end of the day, he views sex workers as no different from other entrepreneurs: “In business, everyone whores themselves out in some sense.”

Gold says he hopes to transition some day into directing adult content instead of starring in it. But while the OnlyFans page is making money, Gold is investing in real estate and renting the properties out. So far, he has purchased eleven homes, all in cash. “I have enough properties under my belt I could live very comfortably just off that.”

Hit the play button below for the latest episode of his