Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, & Nivea Talk Peacock’s ‘Queens Court’

Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee – and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated.

In the new Peacock reality dating show Queens Court, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea are on a search for their forever kings. As they’ve expanded their careers in the limelight, each woman has simultaneously juggled tumultuous romances and challenging exes. They must lean on each other as they make some heavy decisions.

Strong-willed and driven, they ultimately hope their luck with love will change with this show. Hollywood power couple Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete host the 10-episode series, and they will be guiding and advising the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors.

Instinct sat down with the trio of ladies to talk more about Queens Court and what they’ve learned about themselves throughout this experience, the sisterhood that was formed, and the difficulties of public relationships. Check out the full video interview below.

Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, & Nivea…