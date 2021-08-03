Tan France Is Now A Proud Father

Congratulations to the happy family!

Queer Eye’s Tan France and his husband Rob have recently revealed that there are the happy parents of a baby boy.

After revealing that they were expecting a child through surrogacy in April, Tan and Rob France announced yesterday that their son has arrived. And he’s here a full seven weeks early. While he spent the past three weeks in neonatal intensive care, the couple share that their son, Ismail France, is doing well.

“Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home,” Tan wrote on Instagram. “We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post-labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.”

Tan France explained the process further in a post on his Bulletin blog. France shared in the post, which he wrote two days after the birth, that he was out of the country during his son’s first moments.

“[Rob] told me that about half an hour prior, our son was born. He came 7 weeks early,” Tan explained. “I couldn’t believe it. I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments. I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t.”

He added, “The next few hours were a frantic dash to try to get back to America. I got my brother to take me to a place to get a covid test, so that I would be allowed to fly. The Covid testing place doesn’t take walk-ins, but thankfully the guy checking people in recognized me, and made an exception. Yeah, yeah, I used my privilege. I don’t care, I needed to see my son. I would have used anything I could have to get home asap.”

France continued, “They told me that I should get my results that night or the following morning, which meant that they were expediting it, but that also meant that I couldn’t fly that day. I cried again.”

Tan France then explained that he ended up taking two days to get back to Salt Lake City. In order to do that, he had to get a connecting flight through Los Angeles.

“I have no words to describe how I felt when I first saw [Ismail], held him, kissed him,” Tan said of his arrival. “I was just so relieved that he was ok. My biggest worry, before seeing him in person, was if he was truly going to be OK. When Rob had FaceTimed me with him, numerous times, Ismail was covered in tubes and apparatus. Now, most of those tubes are gone and he looks so good. Beautiful and strong.”

Tan France also made sure to share words of love for his surrogate.

“Our surrogate is such a warrior. She gave birth to him in a matter of minutes, and after a night’s stay, she said she was feeling totally fine and went back to normal life. She gave us the greatest gift, and the most immense joy, one could ever give another person. We are so grateful. She’s formidable.”

As for Rob France, he shared the same photo of the family together on Instagram. But for the second photo in his announcement post, Rob, who’s an illustrator and pediatric nurse, shared an illustration of Ismail. He then captioned the post, “My two loves.”