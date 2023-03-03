Tan France Talks ‘Next in Fashion,’ Co-Hosting with Gigi Hadid, & More

Netflix’s design competition series Next in Fashion is officially back for Season 2, and returning as host is Queer Eye‘s loveable style guru, Tan France. Co-hosting alongside him this time is supermodel and icon Gigi Hadid.

For fans of the show, its renewal came as a lovely surprise because the series, which originally aired in 2020, was canceled despite receiving positive reviews.

Embracing the fun in fashion, France and Hadid play host to a group of up-and-coming designers whose talents and aesthetics are at the forefront of what’s “next in fashion.” Each week, they will compete in challenges to show off their skills, hoping to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world.

France and Hadid will be joined by a judging panel of familiar faces in the fashion world including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid, and Donatella Versace. While all these elements add to the excitement and drama of the series, the real heart of the show are the designers, many of whom have overcome great barriers to be there.

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with France and talk more about what audiences can expect from this season, as well as why hosting this show is one of his favorite gigs, working alongside Hadid, and what he was specifically looking for from the contestants.

Check out the full video interview below.

Tan France…