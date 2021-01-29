‘TAR’ Winners Will and James Talk About Planning Their Wedding

While it has been over a month since we saw Will Jardell propose to James Wallington on the finale of The Amazing Race season 32, it had been 785 days since the winners of the reality competition show got engaged. Over on their YouTube channel, Will and James, the duo has a new video called “Planning a Gay Wedding: Where to Begin” where the couple detail how they went about planning their big day.

Originally Jardell and Wallington planned their wedding for October 2020, however, due to the pandemic, they had to postpone to March 2021, which Jardell explains in the video has been pushed back to the end of the year. The video can be watched below.

Jardell and Wallington have recently launched their Twitch channel, GameswithWillandJames, where they play Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Overcooked! 2, Fortnite, Among Us, and more.

Come play among us with us! https://t.co/gTM3eh4SQW — Will Jardell (@williamjardell) December 29, 2020

Wallington also announced on his Twitter page his new special co-host gig on Nerdtainment’s The Amazing Race Australia podcast.

Sources: Will and James Official YouTube Channel, GameswithWillandJames Twitch Channel, James Wallington Official Twitter Page