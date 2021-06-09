Taraji P. Henson to Play Miss Hannigan in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’

This fall, Taraji P. Henson will join an elite club when she steps into the role of Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live! Henson, who is best known for her award-winning role as Cookie Lyon on the Fox drama, Empire, will be the fourth actress to portray the musical’s antagonist in a movie/ television capacity.

Henson explained to Variety:

“Carol Burnett, who brought Miss Hannigan to life in the classic 1982 movie, is someone I have studied and idolized as far back as I can remember. So when the opportunity came to me to join NBC and this incredible group of producers, I jumped! Carol, I hope to do you proud!”

Henson announced her casting as Miss Hannigan on her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 8.

Annie Live! will premiere Thursday, December 2 on NBC. In the meantime, you can watch the original 1982 film with Burnett, Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking, and Tim Curry on DVD, Blu-ray, or digital. The 1999 made-for-television movie starring Victor Garber, Kristen Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, and Kathy Bates as Miss Hannigan is available on Disney Plus, DVD, and digital. In 2014, a modernized version of Annie was made with Quvenzhane Walls, Jamie Foxx, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Sia, and Cameron Diaz as Miss Hannigan and is available on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, and digital.

You can see the various performances of Miss Hannigan’s song, “Little Girls” below in anticipation of Henson’s version later this year. Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Variety, Taraji P. Henson Official Instagram Account