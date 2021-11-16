Target’s New Pride Nutcracker Makes Holiday History

Usually it’s the latest Playstation set or newest iPhone that customers are clamoring for during the holiday rush, but this year a traditional holiday decoration is proving to be the must-have item of the season, courtesy an LGBTQ-themed makeover of sorts. Target has released several versions of a pride themed nutcracker, and it is selling out across the country. One version shows a nutcracker garbed in purple (complete with dramatically hued fur hat) holding a gold heart proclaiming “Love Is Love”. Another version shows a nutcracker giving rainbow realness from top to bottom, proudly holding a rainbow flag.

Target’s website touts the festive pride that the nutcrackers exhibit; “Show your advocacy for LGBTQIA+ friends and family in fun, festive style with this Pride Nutcracker from Wondershop,” “Showcasing a man dressed in traditional nutcracker costume holding a pride flag and wearing a rainbow hat, this decorative figurine helps you get in the rhythm for a fun and festive Christmas. The bright color scheme adds a merry touch to your seasonal display.”

Customers immediately clamored for the now in-demand nutcracker, and took to social media to find out where they may be able to locate one, and to express their thanks to Target for continuing to be a steadfast advocate for the LGBTQ community (Target also signed on in support of The Equality Act as well). One fan cheekily paid homage to our LGBTQ heritage saying “Marsha P. Johnson threw the first brick at #Stonewall so we could buy the gayest nutcracker ever. I see you @Target and I salute you!”. Another identified the sudden demand to get these holiday essentials by saying “When I buy something just because I like it & was planning to gift them to my nieces & nephews, when they come to visit, but soon realize that it’s a hot commodity”.

The Pride Nutcracker at Target is available here (currently out of stock)

Follow Target on Instagram

(Cover Photo Courtesy-Target.com)