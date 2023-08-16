Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Are Rumored to Star in ‘Hercules’

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande are rumored to be starring in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s ‘Hercules’.

According to CBR, trusted scooper Daniel Richtman’s Patreon reported that “Egerton and Grande are being eyed by Disney for the roles of Hercules and Megara, respectively.” The live-action remake has been in the works since 2020, and it will reportedly be directed by Guy Ritchie.

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande are being considered for the roles of Hercules and Megara in the live-action of ‘Hercules’, according to insider Daniel RPK. pic.twitter.com/TIT7NDmV2z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the screenplay is said to be written by Dave Callaham, and Joe and Anthony Russo will be producing the ‘Hercules’ remake under their production company AGBO. Moreover, there are also rumors saying that Danny DeVito will be returning as the voice of satyr Philoctetes.

During a WIRED Autocomplete Interview in 2022, the 78-year-old American actor and comedian was asked if he will be in the live-action ‘Hercules’. And to that, he answered:

“I am the live-action Hercules. What are you talking about?”

“Philoctetes? If they don’t put me in that they don’t have a hair on their ass,” DeVito further stated.

Despite all of these rumors, nothing has actually been confirmed, and no additional information about the casting has been reported. Guess we’ll just have to wait for official announcements… In the meantime, here are some hot pics of Egerton, showing how Hercules material he truly is:

Bonus Clips! 😉

