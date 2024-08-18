Tastes Like Summer + Stache And Pecs + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite InstaSnaps from the week beginning with Ben, who was in “full-on daddy status” for Market Days.

Joel Weineke kept it cool making eyes at you:

Sebastian (“Magic Mike Live”) served up serious “stache and pecs papi:”

Matt Bomer wants you to drink your milk (for a good cause):

Gustavo and Chris looked fine in Fire Island:

Colton Tran is waiting for Halloween:

Shade Andrew enjoying the real happiness:

Lucho has the mirroring thing down (click to play):

Gustavo wants to play you a slow song:

Jim Newman wasn’t gonna sweat the small stuff:

Thai enjoying the humid-ititty:

Patrick McDonald flexed in the forest:

Ariel Wollek can find his light:

Darius Williams trained for the 2028 Olympics:

Kevin Davis celebrated 74 months of being clean from addiction:

Demetre Daskalakis was in ‘Dadurday’ mode:

Derek Chadwick got his ‘summa’ on:

Anthony served up some muscle bear realness:

Brendon Wharton got his groove on: