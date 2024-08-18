Tastes Like Summer + Stache And Pecs + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite InstaSnaps from the week beginning with Ben, who was in “full-on daddy status” for Market Days.
Joel Weineke kept it cool making eyes at you:
Sebastian (“Magic Mike Live”) served up serious “stache and pecs papi:”
Matt Bomer wants you to drink your milk (for a good cause):
Gustavo and Chris looked fine in Fire Island:
Colton Tran is waiting for Halloween:
Shade Andrew enjoying the real happiness:
Lucho has the mirroring thing down (click to play):
Gustavo wants to play you a slow song:
Jim Newman wasn’t gonna sweat the small stuff:
Thai enjoying the humid-ititty:
Patrick McDonald flexed in the forest:
Ariel Wollek can find his light:
Darius Williams trained for the 2028 Olympics:
Kevin Davis celebrated 74 months of being clean from addiction:
Demetre Daskalakis was in ‘Dadurday’ mode:
Derek Chadwick got his ‘summa’ on:
Anthony served up some muscle bear realness:
Brendon Wharton got his groove on: