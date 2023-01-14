Tatjana Patitz Has Passed Away At 56 Due To Breast Cancer

The fashion world is mourning the loss over one of its original supermodels. Tatjana Patitz, the German model who achieved international fame in the height of the “supermodel era” — has passed away at the age of 56 due to breast cancer.

Born in Hamburg, Germany in 1966 — Patitz was one of the original supermodels, a title bestowed by fashion journalists, experts and designers to the group of fashion girls that were undeniably stirring up an international frenzy, both in fashion and pop culture. She proudly carried that title along with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Stephanie Seymour, Kate Moss and Niki Taylor.

Tatjana Patitz started her career in 1983, when she became a finalist in the renowned ‘Elite Model Look’ competition. She won a contract and moved to Paris to begin her professional career. She established international prominence as an editorial and runway model in the ‘80s and ‘90s. She has appeared on multiple Vogue covers and have collaborated with the top tier designers, photographers, models, and stylists. Two of the photographers that helped catapult Patitz to international model stardom was Herb Ritts and Peter Lindbergh.

Now while the term Supermodel has been used throughout the history of fashion, dating as far back to the 1960s, no group of models have propelled the term to widespread notoriety like the ‘Big Six’ — a group in which Patitz trail-blazed. The original six were capable of making or breaking a brand.

Tatjana Patitz first appeared on American Vogue in May 1987. In 1989, Anna Wintour awarded back-to-back Vogue covers to Patitz (July and August), which was unheard of at the time. Her collaborations with editors, designers, stylists and photographers cemented her status as a fashion icon.

Patitz used her platform to bring attention to many causes — advocating for HIV awareness, LGBTQ rights, and gender equality. She was also an animal lover. In a 2019 interview with 63Magazine, Patitz stated:

“My son is my source of happiness in life. My friends, my animals, and nature give me balance and satisfaction – the feeling of being connected…I would like to send an empathetic person with a big heart out into the world. Jonah should always have the self-belief to be himself and to embody and articulate his own attitude and opinions….Having compassion and care for everything that exists. For our planet, animals, nature, and people. Patitz, who was a vegetarian, also shared her philosophy about growing older in the beauty, fashion and entertainment industries: “I am proud of my wrinkles. I worked for each one and they belong to me. Growing older is beautiful. You become wiser and more mature. For me, giving away or changing that gift is not an option… Beauty means being a good person and being there for others. In my opinion, beauty is not only about looks, but everything that makes up a person.”

Rest in peace to one of the greatest supermodels to ever grace the cover of Vogue. A woman who transcended editorial and runway beauty in the world of high fashion. Tatjana Patitz, March 25, 1966 – January 11, 2023.

Source: Wikipedia , W Magazine