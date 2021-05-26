Tatum Says He Was ‘Flexing So Hard I Got A Cramp’

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum brought serious A-game to his Instagram story when he posted a nearly-naked thirst trap complete with eye-popping abs.

Tatum snapped the totally Hump Day-worthy pic before heading out to the set of his upcoming film, The Lost City of D, co-starring Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe.

No, we don’t know what the ‘D’ stands for…yet.

The selfie was accompanied with the message, “You know when you in the make-up trailer as*hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some shit on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie.”

In a side note, the actor added, “And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp.”

In a May 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum admitted the pandemic had led his famously-fit physique astray a bit as he gained what he described as his “college ten.”

“For the first week or two weeks,” he said, “I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes and I was like, ‘I can’t do this for two months – this is bad.’”

But then he shook it off and got back to daily training with a buddy sharing, “It was great – I came out a completely new person.”

Not only did Tatum come roaring back physically, but creatively as well. The 41-year-old recently hit #1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list for the children’s book he wrote for his daughter, Evie, titled “The One and Only Sparkella.”

Here’s his celebratory post about hitting the top of the chart, plus a few more posts from his Instagram proving he knows how to make the ‘magic’ last.