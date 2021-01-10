Taylor Bennett Announces New Music Coming In 2021

Taylor Bennett is showing off his body, his routine, and his upcoming music.

A few days after the New Year began, musician Taylor Bennett uploaded a video on Instagram showing his workout routine. The husband and father of two has plenty on his plate, but the intense workout video proves that he’s not slacking in the least.

But that’s not the only work Bennett has been putting down. Back in December, Taylor Bennet released a music video for his song “Don’t Wait Up.” Then on Saturday, January 9, Bennett announced that he’ll be releasing more music in 2021. For R&B fans and LGBTQ music fans, this is exciting news.

And why should LGBTQ music fans care? While he was first introduced to the mainstream music scene as the little brother of Grammy-winning musician Chance the Rapper, Taylor Bennett has since worked to break out with his own music. That includes appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019.

The R&B singer and rapper also came out as bisexual in 2017 in honor of his 21st birthday. In a tweet, Bennet shared that he had grown to accept his sexuality enough to be open about it.

“Growing up, I’ve always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans,” he wrote. “I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou.”

I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou 🤘🏽 — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

We look forward to seeing what 2021 will look like for Taylor Bennett. Whether he releases more workout videos, more music videos, or whatever else, we hope it’s a great year for Taylor Bennett content.