Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey Announce Big Change in Their Family

Taylor Frey recently shared a very exciting news about the little family that he’s building with husband Kyle Dean Massey… <3

In just a few weeks, the couple and their daughter Rafa will be welcoming another baby girl, and they cannot be more happy and excited about it! Frey posted about the big change in their family on Instagram, and on the caption he wrote:

“It’s a bizarre thing to understand that our little family of three and this specific and beautiful dynamic is going to change forever in 7 weeks.”

“I have loved this magical few years with Rafa as our only, but I am so excited to welcome my second daughter and Rafa’s sister into our home,” the 37-year-old actor further expressed.

He then concluded,

“But boy- what a sweet time to say goodbye to while we expand this family. I am the luckiest.”

Moreover, Frey and Massey got married in 2016, and they welcomed their first daughter Rafa through surrogate in 2021. The couple previously revealed that they plan to name their second daughter Gigi, whom they will also welcome via surrogacy.

The two of them are running a surrogacy and egg retrieval agency called Elevate, which is why they have the first-hand knowledge and experience as to how difficult the entire process can be.

“It takes an enormous amount of advanced planning. Each step is intentional and deliberate and I’ve been so patient to go again because our priority has been to match our clients with surrogates before ourselves,” Frey shared in a November 2023 interview with People.

Massey also explained,

“When you go through [surrogacy] the first time, you really have to start from scratch with an egg donor and IVF. For our second journey, while it’s still an enormous undertaking, you do get to skip right to the point of matching with a surrogate.”

“Even though we run Elevate, a donor and surrogacy agency, going through the process as an intended patient is still extremely exciting,” the 42-year-old actor and singer added.

Source: people.com