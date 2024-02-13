Taylor Lautner Borrows His Wife’s Sparkly NFL Honors Gown

Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay (Taylor Dome) looked stunning as they posed for photos at the red carpet of the 13th Annual NFL Honors ceremony.

Taylor was wearing a brown jacket with a plain black shirt inside and a pair of matching brown pants. Meanwhile, Tay was wearing a sparkly black gown with a cut-out on the torso area.The main event was after the NFL Honors though when Taylor borrowed his wife’s gown to try on.

In the seven-second TikTok video, the ‘Twilight’ heartthrob lip synced:

“I woke up this morning and I felt like absolute garbage. For anybody that wants to know what garbage is it’s French for trash.”

Thereafter, the camera zooms out, showing the 32-year-old actor sporting the sparkly dress while sitting sassily. He also flexes his sexy legs while removing the sunglasses that he was wearing…

You can watch the amusing TikTok video here:

Meanwhile, Tay posted another video of her husband Taylor wearing her gown. In the clip, Tay walked out of the door looking stunning in her dress. She then lip synced:

“Oh, crap,” after seeing her hubby wearing the exact same outfit.

“Well one of us is gonna have to change,” Taylor lip synced in response.

The Taylor couple showed their funny chemistry in the videos, and they are just so lovely to watch. <3

