Taylor Swift Unexpectedly Drops “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”

When Taylor Swift announced in June her fourth studio album, Red, would be the next to receive the “Taylor’s Version” treatment and would be released on November 19th, fans of the 31-year-old singer who call themselves “Swifties” were delighted they would not only get updated versions of her hit singles off that album but also the highly sought after ten-minute version of the song “All Too Well” Swift revealed existed in November 2020.

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021

Then on August 5th, Swift posted a video of jumbled words which ultimately unveiled the songs she was releasing “from the vault,” and the next day she released the full tracklisting for Red (Taylor’s Version) which included “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).”

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

Congrats pals, you guessed the titles and ft. artists on Red (my version). The vault tracks will ft. @ChrisStapleton, @phoebe_bridgers, @mistersmims & @edsheeran❗️I can’t wait to dust off our highest hopes & relive these memories together. Pre-order now https://t.co/5VduTiOaKB pic.twitter.com/3BjCzI7Wag — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 6, 2021

Since then, Swifties have been waiting impatiently for the country-turned-pop singer to drop any song from Red (Taylor’s Version) before the November release date. Many wondered when and what song from the album would be released first. Close to the end of August, Swift joined the social media platform TikTok creating a frenzy among the Swifties on the app.

On September 17th, Swift threw a curveball to all the Swifties by releasing a TikTok video with a small snippet of “Wildest Dreams” while alluding she might be releasing the entire song.

True to her word, Swift dropped “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” that same day, sending the Swifties into euphoric overload as well as some Swifties trying to decode why Swift would release “Wildest Dreams”, which was the fifth single off of her fifth studio album, 1989 when she was getting ready to release Red (Taylor’s Version).

You can listen to “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” below.

