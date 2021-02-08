Taylor XO’s Video ‘Do You Like To Party’ Features A “Gorgeous” Co-Star

Whether she’s talking to her massive YouTube following, appearing on magazine covers, or being one of the most visible advocates for the transgender community, Gigi Gorgeous seems to master everything she touches. The social media maven and entrepreneur can now add “music video co-star” to her long list of accomplishments, and she is now featured in Taylor XO’s latest video for his new single ‘Do You Like To Party.’

The track is an ode to Los Angeles’ legendary nightlife scene, back when we could actually…leave the house! The track has a deep electronica vibe and copious mentions of the L.A. part scene, along with remote appearances by a litany of nightlife denizens. Everyone from Rhea Litre, DJ Lina, much buzzed about current RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Gottmik, and Amanda Lepore are all featured (with production by Brad Hammer and Aurora Sexton), alongside the woman that essentially coined the term “Party” for today’s generation; entrepreneur, DJ and legendary party girl Paris Hilton.

Harkening bays to the days gone by for the Los Angeles club scene was definitely deliberate. Gorgeous told PAPER “We wanted the song to mirror what you hear in all of the clubs, very stereotypical of the LA club scene and tongue-in-cheek ‘party girl.’ There are some inside jokes in there, references to other iconic club scenes like Tao. It was a fun experience putting all of our past stories and club history into the format of a song for the world to hear.”

Gigi is not the only member of the family to recently make headlines. Gorgeous is married to oil heir Nats Getty, who themself just recently came out as non-binary and transgender in an emotionally charged Instagram post. Getty, the great-grandchild of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty and child of philanthropist Ariadne Getty, also revealed top surgery scars after starting the physical transformation. In the Instagram post, Getty said “I am transgender, non-binary,” they wrote. “I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outward appearance that did not match my mind or my soul. It wasn’t until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inwards and truly reflect on my authentic self.”

Follow Taylor XO on Instagram

Follow Gigi Gorgeous on Instagram

‘Do You Like To Party’ is available for streaming

Follow Nats Getty on Instagram